Midfielder could now leave this summer amid Arsenal and Newcastle links











Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could leave Lazio this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Newcastle.

Italian outlet Corrierre Delle Roma claim that talks over a new contract with the Serie A outfit have so far come to nothing.

Issues like a potential release clause have been a sticking point, and that could end up meaning he does not sign at all.

If that is the case, he would go into the summer with just one year left on his deal, and Lazio would be reluctant to lose him for nothing the year after.

Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Milinkovic-Savic could join Arsenal or Newcastle this summer

The report claims that both Arsenal and Newcastle have been on the case and watching how the situation develops.

Arsenal got a new central midfielder in Jorginho in January, but it still looks like they might go big on another in the summer, with Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo also on the agenda.

Newcastle wanted a number six but didn’t get one, as they seek to continue complying with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Therefore, it seems likely they will also be looking come the summer.

In the summer, Sky pundit Paul Merson called the Serbian the ‘best midfielder in Italy’ and said that he would be a better bet than Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans has also been linked with both Arsenal and Newcastle, and will be a free agent in the summer unless he signs a new deal.

The report does say that Lazio are not panicking about the lack of movement over a new deal yet, and he could still decide to extend his stay in the Italian capital.