Newcastle transfer news: Mason Mount on Magpies radar after stalling contract talks











Newcastle United are now keen to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount amid uncertainty over his future.

A report from 90min suggests contract talks between Chelsea and Mount have stalled, although both parties are keen to find a solution.

Chelsea have had a tough season so far, and find themselves sitting ten points adrift of the Champions League places.

Manager Graham Potter has been parachuted in midway through the season, but has struggled to find a winning formula.

Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

They easily outspend all of their Premier League rivals in January, with Mykhaylo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez arriving for huge sums of money.

Now, Chelsea are keen to extend the England international’s contract, but have reached an impasse.

Newcastle may hope to take advantage of this, and are keen to sign Mason Mount if he becomes available.

Eddie Howe has worked wonders with his squad this season as they chase an unlikely spot in the Champions League.

A signing like Mount would immediately upgrade their squad, and provide important competition in key areas.

Newcastle want to sign Mason Mount after Chelsea contract impasse

90min’s report suggests that both parties are really keen to find a solution and Mount wants to stay at Chelsea.

They say, ‘the Blues recognise Mount’s importance to the club and remain committed to the 24-year-old, whose situation is being watched closely by Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United.’

Mount didn’t have the best time when he faced Newcastle and St. James’ Park this season.

He was pocketed by Kieran Trippier just before the pair joined up with England at the World Cup.

Stuart Pearce was so impressed with how Trippier dealt with Mount, he texted Gareth Southgate.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

“I have to mention Trippier,” Pearce said. “I was at Newcastle vs Chelsea. It was probably the best I’ve ever seen him play.

“I’ve never done this before. I got in my car on the way home, stopped for a coffee, and felt obliged to text Gareth [Southgate] about how well Trippier played.”

The ‘unbelievable’ Mason Mount may be relieved not to face Trippier again is he does sign for Newcastle.

He still has 18 months left on his Chelsea contract, and doesn’t seem close to an exit at this time.

However, if Newcastle can offer him Champions League football, Mount may start to consider his options.

The home grown talent is incredibly valuable to Chelsea, but has been linked with plenty of moves away from the club.

Show all