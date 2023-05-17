Newcastle to 'push hard' to sign £25m player, Eddie Howe really wants him











Newcastle United are going to ‘push hard’ to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer, with journalist Chris Wheatley claiming that Eddie Howe is a huge fan of the player.

The Magpies will be keen to bolster their squad over the summer after what has been a brilliant campaign so far. Howe’s men still face a task in getting over the line in the race for the top-four due to Liverpool’s brilliant run of form.

But Newcastle will be confident they can pick up the two wins required in their last three Premier League games of the season.

Of course, if Newcastle do qualify for the Champions League as expected, they will need to add some extra quality to Howe’s squad.

They have been heavily linked with a move for Kieran Tierney ahead of the summer, with The Times reporting that he is expected to make a switch to St James’ Park.

Now, Wheatley claims that Newcastle will push for the 25-year-old’s signature due to Howe’s admiration of the full-back.

Newcastle will push for Tierney

Wheatley took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and provided an update on Newcastle’s interest in Tierney.

He claims the Scotland international is a ‘priority’ for Howe this summer after the Magpies boss attempted to sign him during his spell at Bournemouth.

Tierney has endured a frustrating campaign at Arsenal due to the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer.

The ‘superb’ full-back had quickly established himself as a key man after his £25 million switch from Celtic back in 2019.

But he’s struggled for minutes this season and is widely expected to seek a move for regular first-team football.

Of course, Newcastle are on the lookout for a new left-back, despite Dan Burn’s excellent form this season.

Howe needs another option in the position and one that can provide more of an attacking threat down the left-hand side. Tierney certainly fits the bill while he is also a very capable defensive player.

