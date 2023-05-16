'Magnificent' Premier League player now expected to join Newcastle United this summer
Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is now reportedly expected to join Newcastle United this summer.
That’s according to The Times, who claim Tierney is set to leave the Emirates Stadium after a frustrating campaign.
Newcastle look set to bolster their squad over the summer and a new left-back seems to be at the top of Eddie Howe’s priority list.
Dan Burn has excelled since his switch from Brighton, but the Magpies need a more attack-minded option to compete with him on the left-hand side.
Indeed, The Sun reported last month that Newcastle are growing in confidence over a deal to sign Tierney.
Now, it seems that St James’ Park is the most likely destination for the 25-year-old should he decide to leave Arsenal this summer.
Tierney expected to join Newcastle
The Times reports that Tierney is expected to move to Newcastle this summer.
The Scottish full-back was a key man under Mikel Arteta last time out but he has struggled for minutes this season.
This has largely been down to Oleksandr Zinchenko’s arrival, with Arteta preferring the Ukrainian at left-back.
Tierney has enjoyed a run in the side of late in Zinchenko’s absence, but it would be no surprise if he decides his future lies elsewhere this summer.
Newcastle will be keen to improve the quality of their squad, especially if they get over the line and qualify for the Champions League.
Tierney has been labelled a ‘magnificent’ talent and he fits the bill as a more attack-minded option at left-back for the Magpies.
He’s also a brilliant defender and has proven he is capable of playing at a very high level in the Premier League.
