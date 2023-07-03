Newcastle to push again for ‘unbelievable’ winger after West Ham talks

Newcastle United are ready to ramp up their bid to sign Leicester’s Harvey Barnes this summer after missing out on James Maddison.

Barnes, like Maddison, is expected to leave Leicester following their relegation from the Premier League.

The winger scored some big goals last season for the Foxes but could not prevent them dropping back into the Championship.

And now, according to The Daily Mail, Newcastle are ready to make a move for Barnes once again.

The Magpies’ reignited interest comes just days after reports claimed West Ham had made a move for Barnes themselves.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Lauded by Jurgen Klopp as being an ‘unbelievable‘ talent, Barnes has excelled for Leicester ever since he returned from a superb spell with West Brom on loan.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been looking for new players to strengthen their depth ahead of a big season both domestically in Europe. The Mags have already signed Sandro Tonali for big money and now want more signings.

Barnes is seen as a player they can get. The winger will be keen to be playing in the Premier League with the Euros next year. And with the Foxes showing they will sell with the Maddison deal, Newcastle are ready to strike.

A brilliant signing

Good young players who know the Premier League already and are more than capable at that level are tough to find.

Harvey Barnes is a fine player. He gets goals and assists and with how Newcastle play, he’d surely thrive under Eddie Howe.

He might well cost around £40m or more but Barnes is worth it. He will be desperate to get a move back to the PL and won’t be keen on playing in the Championship.

Much like Antony Gordon, Barnes is a young winger with huge potential. If Newcastle can sign him, then it’s a deal they have to pursue.