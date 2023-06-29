Report: West Ham ready to move for ‘unbelievable’ player with 13 PL goals when Declan Rice is sold

The latest report suggests that West Ham United want to make a move for Harvey Barnes but they are waiting for Declan Rice’s move to be completed.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham are ready to step up their interest in Harvey Barnes once Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal is confirmed.

Reports have been suggesting that a battle between Manchester City and Arsenal for the Hammers captain has been going on for a while.

Now, it looks like Rice’s future is decided as an agreement has reportedly been reached. The player looks to be heading to Arsenal.

Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

West Ham to move for Harvey Barnes after Declan Rice move is completed

With the reports suggesting the Hammers will make around £105million in total for Rice, it makes sense for the club to wait until they make a move for Barnes.

The exciting Leicester City attacker is reportedly valued at around £50million by his current club. With them getting relegated to the Championship, it seems very likely that he will leave this summer.

Barnes would massively improve the Hammers. Despite the Foxes having a very poor season in the Premier League, Barnes still stood out as he scored 13 goals in the division.

The left-winger would add some top quality to the Hammers, who need to make sure they have strength in depth because they are playing in the Europa League next season.

The attacker, who was called ‘unbelievable‘ by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, is still only 25 years-old. He has years to get even better than he already is.