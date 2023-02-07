Tottenham could make move for 28-year-old Inter star this summer











Tottenham Hotspur could look to replicate their move for Ivan Perisic by making a bid to sign Hakan Calhanoglu, according to a report from Calciomercatoweb.

Spurs produced a real coup by completing a deal to sign Perisic on a free transfer in the summer. Of course, it was a move which highlighted the pull of Antonio Conte, with the Croatian following him to North London.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

And it seems that they may look to bring another Inter player in in the summer.

Tottenham eyeing Calhanoglu

According to a report from Calciomercatoweb, Calhanoglu is in talks with the Nerazzurri over a new deal. His current deal expires at the end of next season. And it seems that the two parties are in discussions over an extension.

Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

However, the report adds that Tottenham could be interested in the 28-year-old as they look to convince Conte to stick around beyond this season.

Calhanoglu has proved to be a very good signing for Inter. He is in his second season following the controversial move from AC Milan. He has scored three goals and contributed six assists in all competitions.

In fact, his overall record in Italy’s top flight is outstanding. He has scored 31 goals and provided 52 assists in 189 games in the competition.

He has previously been labelled an ‘exceptional‘ player. And he possesses the kind of quality that could make a big difference when you consider how much talent Tottenham have in their forward line. He is known for being a devastating set-piece taker.

Obviously, much will depend on whether he is prepared to extend his stay with Inter. But if he is interested in considering his options, Tottenham may feel that they could have an opportunity ahead of another very important summer.