Newcastle transfer news: Anthony Gordon bid given green light

Newcastle United have just a week left to act in the January transfer window and bolster their squad.

A report from 90min suggests that they’re looking at poaching a player of a Premier League rival.

Eddie Howe may want to add to his defensive options in the summer, but there’s no need to change anything right now.

He may be tempted to bring in another attacking player though after struggling recently for goals.

Now, 90min believe that Newcastle have been given the green light to try and sign Everton forward Anthony Gordon.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

They believe that Newcastle are preparing a bid for the ‘special’ attacker, who has yet to extend his contract at Goodison Park.

The turbulence at Everton may be enough for Gordon to want to jump ship before the transfer window closes.

After sacking Frank Lampard yesterday, it will be interesting to see who the Toffees opt for as his replacement.

The report states that, ‘Newcastle United are preparing an opening offer for Everton ace Anthony Gordon, sources have confirmed to 90min, but Chelsea are also monitoring the situation.’

‘Sources have told 90min that Newcastle have been doing their homework on Gordon and have been pleased with the reports that have come back on him.’

Given Chelsea have already brought in two wingers in this window alone, it seems unlikely they’ll move for Gordon.

The 21-year-old isn’t in the best form right now, and was recently dropped to the bench by Lampard.

Financial struggles at Everton could mean they need to sanction a sale in order to bring in reinforcements this month.

Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton want to bring in Arnaut Danjuma, and are reportedly close to signing him on loan.

Howe has already shown how much he can improve players at Newcastle, and Everton forward Gordon could really benefit from that.

He’s clearly got plenty of raw potential, but hasn’t always converted that into decent performances.

Gordon could allow Howe to rotate the likes of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton, and has some important Premier League experience.

