Newcastle United sent scouts to watch Florian Wirtz as the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder continues to attract attention from a number of Premier League heavyweights.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that the Magpies had representatives watching Leverkusen’s Europa League tie last week, as well as their Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg.

Photo by Sebastien Smets / Photo News via Getty Images

Florian Wirtz scored his fourth goal of the season in midweek. He was a little less involved at the weekend, coming on for the final 28 minutes in the goalless draw.

Nevertheless, it appears that the 19-year-old is attracting a lot of interest.

Previous reports have claimed that Arsenal have scouted Wirtz. Meanwhile, Liverpool are in contention to land the teenager as they prepare for a pivotal summer at Anfield.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/ defodi Images via Getty Images

But it seems that Newcastle hope to swoop in ahead of their Premier League rivals.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle had scouts at both of Leverkusen’s game last week to watch Wirtz.

His club do not want to let him go. Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has previously compared the ‘special‘ youngster to Lionel Messi. So he may cost a lot of money this summer.

But Newcastle are clearly prioritising players with an incredibly high ceiling. They have not targeted superstars under their new owners. Instead, they are building something which could be very impressive in years to come.

Leverkusen may fancy their chances of convincing Wirtz to continue his development with them. He is clearly on the right path right now.

But Newcastle have the means to leave the player and his club with a tough decision to make.

Certainly, it would be yet another extremely exciting piece of business if Newcastle could bring Wirtz to St James’ Park this summer.