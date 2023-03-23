Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are now serious contenders to sign 'very special' attacker
Fabrizio Romano has commented on Liverpool interest in Florian Wirtz amid competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Romano spoke on YouTube about the contenders to sign the German international, who plays his club football for Bayer Leverkusen.
It seems that any suitors for Wirtz may need to be patient and wait for another year to sign him, but the race is already underway.
Fabrizio Romano comments on Liverpool interest in Florian Wirtz
He said: “Florian Wirtz, what I can tell you is Barcelona are following the player, for sure. Also Real Madrid.
“But I am told also English clubs are keeping an eye on Florian Wirtz, especially the name of Liverpool is one to watch.
“Liverpool are monitoring the player and I am told that Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of Wirtz.
“I say monitoring, not negotiating, because the expectation is he will stay one more year and maybe move in 2024.”
Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in Wirtz by 90Min, having scouted him this season.
At the age of just 19, the ‘very special’ attacker has so much room to improve too, and it is no surprise he is generating so much interest.
By the time he leaves Germany, he hopes to have won them Euro 2024 on home soil, so this race seems to have plenty of time left to run.
You may also like…
- Rafael Leao’s asking price now slashed by £45m, after claims Arsenal want to sign him
- Pochettino previously wanted one Conte signing at Spurs in 2017
- Behind the scenes problems could now cause Diogo Costa to be sold, Tottenham are keen to sign him
- ‘If you don’t see that you’re blind’: £34m Liverpool player has been getting worse for 18 months now – pundit