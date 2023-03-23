Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are now serious contenders to sign 'very special' attacker











Fabrizio Romano has commented on Liverpool interest in Florian Wirtz amid competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Romano spoke on YouTube about the contenders to sign the German international, who plays his club football for Bayer Leverkusen.

It seems that any suitors for Wirtz may need to be patient and wait for another year to sign him, but the race is already underway.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

He said: “Florian Wirtz, what I can tell you is Barcelona are following the player, for sure. Also Real Madrid.

“But I am told also English clubs are keeping an eye on Florian Wirtz, especially the name of Liverpool is one to watch.

“Liverpool are monitoring the player and I am told that Jurgen Klopp is said to be a big fan of Wirtz.

“I say monitoring, not negotiating, because the expectation is he will stay one more year and maybe move in 2024.”

View Instagram Post

Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in Wirtz by 90Min, having scouted him this season.

At the age of just 19, the ‘very special’ attacker has so much room to improve too, and it is no surprise he is generating so much interest.

By the time he leaves Germany, he hopes to have won them Euro 2024 on home soil, so this race seems to have plenty of time left to run.