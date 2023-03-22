Arsenal admirers of 'special' 19-year-old attacking midfielder











Arsenal appear to remain admirers of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The Gunners are definitely going to be one team to watch out for this summer following their amazing season and seemingly-imminent return to the Champions League.

And perhaps one player Arsenal may consider a bid for is Florian Wirtz. 90min reports that the Gunners are known to have scouted the 19-year-old.

Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images

The report suggests that Manchester City are back in the race to sign the Germany international following his return from a serious injury. And it is claimed that they are not alone in admiring the player. Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are amongst those to have scouted him.

Arsenal want Florian Wirtz

It does appear that his admirers face a tough task trying to sign Wirtz. According to 90min, Bayer Leverkusen have no plans to sell Wirtz during the summer transfer window. But their stance could yet change depending on what offers they end up receiving.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Admittedly, Arsenal look to be well-stocked in that area of the field right now. Emile Smith Rowe has barely been able to get a game in the Premier League this season.

But Wirtz is a ‘special‘ talent. And he has been compared with Lionel Messi by Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso. So it is no surprise that many of Europe’s heavyweights have the youngster on their radar heading into the summer.

Arsenal are now able to look at some of the best talents in Europe and feel that they have a chance of getting a deal done.

Mikel Arteta has built a force at the Emirates. And given the average age of the squad, there is no reason why they cannot continue to improve for some time yet.

Adding Wirtz into the ranks would see them land another game-changer.