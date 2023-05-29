Newcastle scouted 'unbelievable' Leeds target this weekend; could cost as much as £25m











Newcastle United are on the lookout for new players and had scouts in attendance in the Championship playoff final this weekend.

The man they were watching, according to The Daily Mail, was Coventry City striker, Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish striker put in a fine display as he created Ben Hamer’s goal before smashing home his penalty in the shootout.

Newcastle scouting Viktor Gyokeres

The Mail reports that Newcastle are looking into the possibility of signing a number of players this summer.

Gyokeres, who has smashed in over 20 goals for Coventry this season, would reportedly cost the Toon around £25m if they do wish to make their move.

The impressive striker is believed to be the radar of a number of Premier League clubs heading into the summer.

Leeds have been linked – although their relegation complicates things – while Wolves are also known admirers.

Premier League newboys Sheffield United also like Gyokeres, but their small budget means they’re unlikely to be able to compete.

Newcastle have both Alex Isak and Callum Wilson as number nine options at the moment. But with both able to play wide, Eddie Howe could seek a more direct option. Gyokeres, then, seems to fit the bill.

A worth gamble

While Gyokeres doesn’t have Premier League experience, he is a player who looks the business at Championship level.

He has bulldozed his way past defenders this season in fine style. Further, he is a player who is more than gettable, with Coventry likely having to sell now they’ve not gone up.

For Newcastle, a £25m punt here might not be the worst decision. Gyokeres knows where the net is and Howe, being the coach he is, would surely only improve him further.

