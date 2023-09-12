Newcastle player who’s started every match this season now ruled of international match tonight

Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali has been ruled out of Italy’s fixture to face Ukraine tonight because of a slight muscle injury.

That’s according to Sky Italia via Football Italia who shared the information this morning.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Tonali is missing alongside Lazio’s Ivan Provedel and Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola.

And this is not the news Newcastle fans will want to hear with Brentford arriving at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Sandro Tonali has started every game for Eddie Howe’s side so far this season and is already a key part of the team.

The £55m midfielder has really hit the ground running at his new club and will be needed for a tricky game.

Alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, Tonali has formed one of the strongest midfield threes in the league, and an injury whilst away with Italy will be very unwelcome.

Joe Willock would be an obvious candidate to step in if Tonali were missing on the weekend, but he’s had his own injury issues this season.

After a quiet end to the window there’s now a lot of noise coming out of Newcastle over the past day or so.



The club are now being linked with a sensational bid to bring Ivan Toney back to the club.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Toney of course left years ago before restarting his career in England’s lower tiers.

Moreover, another striker in the spotlight is Callum Wilson.

Newcastle are reportedly now opening contract talks with the 31-year-old amid fears that he could leave on a free next summer.

And with Tonali picking up a potential injury away with Italy, there’s now a considerable amount on Eddie Howe’s plate at Newcastle.

Of course, it will be an exciting week or so at Newcastle with Champions League football about to return to the club.

And fans will definitely want to have Tonali available for the competition.