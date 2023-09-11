Newcastle United have now opened contract talks with Callum Wilson amid fears that he may leave the club for free this summer.

That’s according to TEAMtalk who confirm that Eddie Howe’s side will offer the 31-year-old a new long-term deal.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

It may be a surprise to some Newcastle fans that Wilson has been able to enter the final year of his contract.

Although he’s seemingly now lost his spot to Alexander Isak, Wilson remains a vital figure at St James’ Park.

Wilson’s goals and creativity have been crucial during Howe’s successful tenure at the club.

And although the striker is now in his thirties, he’s surely a player that Newcastle will still need in the coming years.

Therefore, contract talks now being underway between Wilson and Newcastle is hardly a surprise.

Wilson is unlikely to be happy with his current role on the bench up north, but he’ll surely have his eyes set on a run in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe is likely to make changes in the competition, such is the reality of their busy calendar this year, and Wilson will be ready and waiting.

Newcastle begin contract talks with Wilson

Last season Eddie Howe did show more of a willingness to start with two strikers in the line up.

Alexander Isak was often forced out wide on the left to accommodate Wilson through the middle.

Photo credit should read KubanovPavlo / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

However, with Anthony Gordon improving all the time and Harvey Barnes bursting for a start, that seems unlikely this year.

Therefore it wouldn’t be a surprise if Newcastle did line up with a front free of Miguel Almiron, Wilson and Barnes in cup competitions at the beginning of this season.

And this role delineates how important it is for Newcastle not to lose Wilson on a free this summer.

‘Underrated’ Wilson’s new contract will surely be a priority for Newcastle before January comes around.

Otherwise Newcastle’s key striker would then we able to discuss a move to foreign clubs come the summer.