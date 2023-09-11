Newcastle are already speaking with ‘remarkable’ £80m PL star about potential move next year

Newcastle United could make a move to bring Ivan Toney back to Tyneside next year, with Eddie Howe feeling that the Brentford star would be ideal for his squad.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that the 26-year-old is already speaking to a number of clubs, including Newcastle about his future.

Ivan Toney remains one of the most talked-about strikers in the Premier League – despite not making a single appearance for the Bees this season.

Of course, he is currently serving a ban for breaching betting guidelines. And judging by the amount of speculation surrounding Toney, it is probably fair to say that the suspension proved to be the main reason he remains at Brentford.

Newcastle eyeing Toney

But his ban ends in January. And it seems that there are already a host of clubs planning to make a move in a future window.

Football Transfers reports that Tottenham and Manchester United want Toney. Meanwhile, Newcastle are also preparing their own move for the England international.

Howe views Toney as the ideal fit for his squad. And talks over a potential move for the striker have apparently been held.

Obviously, Toney has attracted a lot of criticism over the last year or so. But on the pitch, there is absolutely no question that he is a ‘remarkable‘ player. And he is reportedly valued at £80 million.

Newcastle are looking to establish themselves as Champions League regulars. And they will want to be battling for silverware.

So if they can agree a deal for Toney, it would have the potential to be a really good bit of business. But clearly, there are a host of sides poised to make their own move for the Brentford star.