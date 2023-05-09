Newcastle now want ‘incredible’ £50m winger, he could replace Allan Saint-Maximin this summer











Newcastle United want to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer to improve their forward options.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail who outline some of the players the Magpies are considering.

Newcastle’s place in the Champions League next season isn’t secured yet, but they’re well on their way.

Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal wasn’t ideal, especially with Liverpool winning again.

They were helped out by Manchester United also losing, but Eddie Howe will want to secure a top-four finish as quickly as possible.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Where they finish this season will determine the calibre of players they can attract in the upcoming transfer window.

Newcastle want to bring in Nico Williams this summer after his fantastic campaign in La Liga.

The 20-year-old has 11 goal contributions and is one of Athletic Bilbao’s most important players.

His performances at San Mames even earned him a place in Spain’s World Cup squad last year.

Newcastle want Athletic winger Williams

The report from the Daily Mail states that while Nico Williams is now a target for Newcastle, their interest in Moussa Diaby has ended.

Williams has a £50m release clause and Aston Villa and Arsenal are also keen on the young winger too.

The ‘incredible’ forward could end up replacing a fan favourite at St. James’ Park.

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

There are plenty of similarities between the two players.

Williams and Saint-Maximin are both incredibly direct wingers who are comfortable using both feet.

Where the young Spaniard might trump Saint-Maximin is his end product.

Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Williams already has more goal contributions this season than the Frenchman has ever delivered in one season.

At just 20 years old, he has the potential to continue improving for years to come.

Although Newcastle may want Williams this summer, Athletic Bilbao’s unique transfer policy might make a move more difficult.

Athletic Club are only allowed to sign players with a connection to the Basque Country.

It means it could be very difficult for the La Liga club to replace a player of Williams’s calibre.

Therefore, if Newcastle want to sign Williams, they’ll almost certainly have to match his release clause.

They may therefore look elsewhere first to see if they can get a better deal.

Show all