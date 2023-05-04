‘That’s as much as I can say’: Newcastle could sell their ‘outstanding’ player this summer – journalist











Allan Saint-Maximin could be sold by Newcastle United this summer according to Liam Kennedy.

The journalist was speaking on NUFC Matters about the French winger, and he stated that the Magpies will sell Saint-Maximin this summer if they receive a bid that they feel is reasonable.

Saint-Maximin was, once upon a time, Newcastle’s most important player, but as the team has grown around him, his individuality has been less important and he’s been somewhat left behind.

Now, there’s a chance he could leave the club this summer.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Saint-Maximin could leave

The journalist shared what he knows about the ‘outstanding’ winger.

“Look, if Newcastle United can sell him they will. That’s as much as I can say. If they can sell him they will, but he’s been priced out of moves. That’s not by the club, they were asking reasonable prices, but people didn’t want to pay what Newcastle wanted. If people pay what Newcastle want they won’t stand in his way to leave, that’s the best answer I can give, if someone puts the money down at a decent level, he’ll be gone,” Kennedy said.

Doesn’t fit in

The sad reality is that Saint-Maximin doesn’t fit in at Newcastle anymore.

This team is all about working as a unit and buying into what Eddie Howe is preaching – that’s why Jacob Murphy and Joelinton have done so well recently, but Saint-Maximin isn’t that kind of footballer.

Saint-Maximin is a mercurial talent, and that makes him somewhat tough to coach, he plays his best football when he’s allowed to just do his own thing and not think about the team, but that just isn’t possible in this Newcastle side right now.

Saint-Maximin is a fantastic footballer, but he’s best off playing at a club where he’d be given more freedom.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Show all