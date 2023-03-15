Newcastle recently sent scouts to watch 'incredible' £43m player











Newcastle scouts have been sent to watch Athletic Bilbao and Spain forward Nico Williams in recent weeks.

The Athletic report that the Magpies almost signed the forward, who went to the World Cup last year, in the January window.

They went for Anthony Gordon instead but that has not stopped the club keeping tabs on the 22-year-old in the weeks and months since.

Newcastle are still keen to have a new adaptable forward, who can play in a variety of positions across the frontline.

Newcastle scouting Nico Williams

Goal report that Williams has a £43 million release clause and Newcastle may be tempted to trigger it when the summer rolls around.

His brother, Inaki – who is also at the World Cup, but with Ghana – has recently suggested that he is a great player in ‘incredible‘ shape.

Williams himself has claimed that his style is similar to Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in that he likes to dribble with the ball.

Williams has seven goals and six assists across all competitions this season, as per Transfermarkt, and is a promising, talented young player.

£43 million should be a fee Newcastle are able to pay if they really like the player but the report makes it clear they have plenty of wingers on their radar.

James Maddison is a long-term target and surely his situation is going to come to a head when the transfer window opens, because his contract is dwindling at Leicester.