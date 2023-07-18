Newcastle now think they can sign ‘incredible’ player for below asking price

Newcastle United are optimistic they can sign Harvey Barnes this summer and believe they could get a good deal.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the 25-year-old’s future.

Harvey Barnes appears to be Eddie Howe’s main transfer target after the arrival of Sandro Tonali.

The one-time England international was impressive for Leicester City last season despite their relegation.

Barnes scored 13 goals and laid on a single assist which has caused Newcastle to look up and take notice.

Leicester knew once their fate was confirmed that their most valuable players would probably be on the move.

Youri Tielemans departed on a free transfer to Aston Villa, while James Maddison has joined Tottenham.

Newcastle are optimistic they can sign Barnes, with the Champions League much more attractive than the Championship.

Not only that, they may take some encouragement from Tottenham’s pursuit of Maddison, even if they missed out on the 26-year-old.

Newcastle optimistic over Barnes deal

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the winger, Jacobs said: “I think that Newcastle feel like if James Maddison – whom Leicester wanted £60million for – only went for £40million plus add-ons, that Harvey Barnes should be cheaper than Leicester are asking for as well.

“Now we have to wait for the formal offer to arrive. Newcastle are optimistic that they can get a deal done but, until they place that first offer, the picture won’t be clearer.”

Previously described as ‘incredible’, Barnes would add excellent depth to Newcastle’s squad.

With Allan Saint-Maximin’s future in doubt, Barnes could slot into his place in the squad.

Typically played on the left wing, Barnes’s introduction could allow Alexander Isak to return to a more central role.

Barnes has previously been valued at around £40m, so Newcastle may be optimistic they could get a better deal now.

His direct running suits Eddie Howe’s fast, attacking style, while he would also benefit from the off-the-ball running of Isak and Callum Wilson.

Getting a deal over the line has to be the priority for Newcastle now.