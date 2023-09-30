Newcastle now planning move for ‘world-class’ £80m attacker

Newcastle United are reportedly plotting a move to bring striker Ivan Toney back to the club in the next few windows.

Toney is one of the most in-demand forwards in England and while he’s currently banned, he is due to return in January, where a clamour to sign him is expected.

And according to reports from iNews today, Newcastle are now planning on looking at making a move to bring Toney back to St James’ Park.

Newcastle add Ivan Toney to list of potential signings

According to iNews, Newcastle are considered ‘firm admirers’ of the England striker. It’s reported that Toney is one of a number of names the Toon are considering making a move for in future transfer windows.

Toney is also wanted by Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham and there is expected to be a demand from Brentford of around £80m if they do sell him.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Missing piece

You can see why Ivan Toney is so in demand. There are so few number nines now in world football who have the sort of attributes he does.

So many clubs will see the fact that he is a focal point and natural goalscorer as the ideal reason to make a move to sign him.

At Newcastle, they do have brilliant attacking players like Alex Isak and Callum Wilson as top striker options. But even those two are players who can be used wide, so Toney brings a different talent.

The clamour to sign Toney is going to be really interesting in January and beyond. Brentford will want huge money for their man and rightly so.

Newcastle, backed by PIF, will be in a position to spend you’d think. But they have also been careful at times as well so if the price does creep towards that £80m mark, then the Toon might well back off.

Toney has been lauded as a player with ‘world-class’ potential and if Newcastle did get him, then he could be a difference maker.