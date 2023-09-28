Ivan Toney to Arsenal has been a transfer rumour that has been doing the rounds quite a lot lately.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are indeed asking questions about signing Toney in January or next summer, and it looks like this is a transfer that could well be in the pipeline in the coming months.

The idea of Toney heading to Arsenal is a mouth-watering prospect for many, but according to Danny Murphy, speaking on Five, this is a deal that may not be worthwhile for Arsenal.

Murphy says that the ‘special’ striker is a good player, but he questions whether or not he fits Arsenal’s style of play, claiming that it would be a massive risk for the Gunners to spend a large fee on the Brentford forward.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Toney a risk

Murphy shared his verdict on Toney to Arsenal.

“Arsenal are a very intricate footballing side, he hasn’t played in that sort of team. They have a left-footer on the right and a right-footer on the left. They play pretty patterns, they’re not a crossing team. They don’t cross many. Possibly (he could adapt), he would become the main guy and Jesus would have to fit in, but depending on the fee, even though I think he makes the squad stronger. It would be a massive risk to spend £80/90m for him when he’s only had one season in a team that is set up for him and ask him to become this wonderful, intricate footballer. I’m not sure,” Murphy said.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Hard to tell

Murphy says that Toney wouldn’t necessarily fit Arsenal here, but it’s really hard to tell whether or not that would actually be the case.

Let’s not forget, the exact same argument was made about Erling Haaland at Manchester City this time a year ago, and after breaking almost every goalscoring record in the history of the league last season, Haaland very much proved all of his detractors wrong.

Is Haaland the most intricate footballer in the world? No, of course not, but, much like Toney, he’s a great spearhead for any attack and he knows how to find the back of the net.

Toney may not fit into Arsenal’s style, but if he scores 25 goals a season, who cares?