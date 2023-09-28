‘Good fit’: Danny Murphy thinks ‘world-class’ striker would be an amazing signing for Tottenham

The future of Ivan Toney is a huge talking point within the Premier League right now.

The Brentford striker is just months away from his return from suspension, and, as luck would have it, his return coincides with the January transfer window.

After such a fantastic season for the Bees last time out, Toney is reportedly eyeing up a move to a top club, and almost every team within the top six has been linked.

One side that has been linked to Toney rather strongly is Tottenham, and according to Danny Murphy, speaking on Five, that is a good fit for both parties. Although, in the same breath, Murphy stated that he thinks a move to Chelsea would in fact be ideal for the striker.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Toney to Spurs a good fit

Murphy gave his verdict on the ‘world-class‘ striker.

“I think he screams Chelsea, Ivan Toney, a friend of mine is a Tottenham fan and he said they’d love him and I get that, Tottenham seems like a good fit as well, but when I think of Chelsea and their best times with Drogba and Costa, he reminds me a bit, strong, he’d have it with anyone, he has nice feet, scared of no one. He reminds me a bit of them,” Murphy said.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Difficult

Toney to Spurs is a transfer that does seem to make a lot of sense. However, it has to be noted that this one would be very difficult to do.

As good as Spurs have been as of late, they don’t have the resources or pull of some of their top six compatriots, so if this becomes a transfer dogfight, Spurs may well lose out.

It’s not impossible to see Toney heading to Tottenham, but it has to be said that this will be a complicated deal to do given the amount of competition there may be for the striker’s signature in the coming months.

Toney is certainly a player to keep an eye on in January.