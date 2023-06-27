Newcastle now more likely to sign ‘excellent’ 27-year-old from PL rival than his £50m teammate

Joachim Andersen is a more realistic target for Newcastle United this summer than Crystal Palace teammate Marc Guehi.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that the Dane is more likely to be available for under £30 million after an impressive spell at Selhurst Park.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

It was recently reported by Football Transfers that Newcastle have their eye on Andersen. The Magpies are looking to bolster their centre-back options ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

Newcastle may be more likely to sign Joachim Andersen than Marc Guehi

But The Sun also reported last week that Newcastle are looking at Guehi. The pair, of course, have formed an outstanding partnership for the Eagles over the last couple of years.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The problem for sides hoping to sign the England international this summer is that Palace want £50 million for the 22-year-old, as reported by 90min.

And with that, 90min reports that Joachim Andersen is a more realistic target for Newcastle in this window. It is suggested that the 27-year-old could be available for less than £30 million.

Guehi surely has the higher ceiling of the pair. It is quite something for a 22-year-old to be so established in the Premier League in his position.

But Newcastle also have to think about their overall budget in this window. They will want to make improvements in a number of areas. And with that, they may have to consider a potential bargain or two.

Andersen is a wonderful passer of the ball, who has been ‘excellent‘ for Palace – as well as Fulham before that. So if he is available for a lot less than Guehi, you can understand why Newcastle may potentially prioritise his arrival.