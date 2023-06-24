Newcastle now looking to offer £45m for ‘brilliant’ player as Arsenal prepare to step up interest

Arsenal and Newcastle are ready to step up their interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, with both clubs looking to offer £45 million for the defender.

That is according to a report from The Sun (24/6; page 68), which suggests that Mikel Arteta wants to sign the England international despite working on a deal for Jurriën Timber.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Marc Guehi may well get the chance to leave Selhurst Park during the coming months. He has proved to be a brilliant signing for the Eagles, captaining the side on a number of occasions.

Reports from the Daily Mail recently claimed that Palace are concerned about the prospect of losing the 22-year-old and considering replacements amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

Photo by Domenic Aquilina – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The Sun (24/6; page 68) also reports that Arsenal also want Guehi. But they add that Newcastle could make their own move for the youngster.

In fact, both sides are looking to offer £45 million for Guehi. It is suggested in the report that Crystal Palace want over £50 million for the former Chelsea starlet. So it would appear that they will both have work to do to have a bid accepted.

It is no surprise to see Arsenal and Newcastle potentially battle over targets this summer. Both will make their returns to the Champions League next year. And they will both have dreams of contending for the Premier League title in the near future.

Guehi is still so young. And yet, it really feels as though he has been around for some time. He has been ‘brilliant‘ in the top-flight.

So he would be a very decent signing for either. And it seems that moves from both clubs could now be imminent.