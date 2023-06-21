Newcastle United are interested in Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen after missing out on Napoli star Kim Min-jae.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that the Dane is under consideration as a potential rival for Fabian Schar’s spot in Eddie Howe’s side.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Joachim Andersen has been a very decent performer in the Premier League over the last few years. He was a standout during his year on loan with Fulham.

Newcastle considering Joachim Andersen

In fact, it was a little bit surprising that Palace won the race to sign him for £17 million after Fulham’s relegation. But he has kicked on at Selhurst Park, impressing alongside Marc Guehi at the heart of the Eagles’ defence.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Football Transfers notes that Newcastle have Andersen on their radar as they look to strengthen their options at centre-back. Of course, the Magpies will be back in the Champions League next year.

Palace are under little pressure to sell. Andersen has three more years left on his contract with the club, according to Transfermarkt. You would imagine that they would want to make a hefty profit on the defender.

Newcastle meanwhile, do not appear to be in the mood to throw cash about with little thought this summer. So it is tricky to imagine a move taking place unless Andersen makes it clear that he wants to go to Tyneside.

Roy Hodgson labelled Andersen ‘excellent‘ last season. And it is well-known that he is a superb passer of the ball. So he fits the bill for how Newcastle want to play under Howe.

If Palace are open to doing a deal, it could be a really smart move. But it is hard to imagine the Eagles taking that stance.