Newcastle United have reportedly made their first move to sign Santos striker Marcos Leonardo ahead of the January window.

That’s according to journalist Bruno Andrade, who took to X this morning and claimed Newcastle have already started ‘first contacts’ to sign the youngster.

Newcastle look set to dip into the market in January as they bid to maintain their Champions League status.

The Magpies are already looking at a host of options in midfield after Sandro Tonali’s ban, with Kalvin Phillips reportedly a top target.

Yet, if Andrade is to be believed, Newcastle are already working on snapping up another forward player in Marcos Leonardo.

Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Newcastle make first move to sign Leonardo

Andrade took to social media this morning and claimed Newcastle have already made their first move to sign Leonardo.

He wrote: “Newcastle enters the dispute for Marcos Leonardo; English club has already started the first contacts with Santos’ young top scorer.”

Leonardo has impressed in Brazil so far this season and currently leads the way at Santos when it comes to goals.

The 20-year-old has netted 13 times in 24 Brazilian Serie A appearances, providing two assists along the way.

He’s been described as a ‘dangerous’ forward and has already attracted interest from West Ham over the summer.

Valued at around £20 million, Leonardo reportedly has an £86 million release clause in his deal at Santos.

Photo by Buda Mendes – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

It seems highly unlikely that any side will come close to matching his release clause. But Leonardo looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

He’s proven to be a prolific goalscorer for Brazil’s Under-20s side too as he’s bagged seven times in as many games.

Yet, it would be a surprise to see Newcastle move for another striker in January. They have more pressing concerns in midfield following Tonali’s ban, while it also remains unclear how long Sven Botman will spend on the sidelines with an injury.