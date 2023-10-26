‘The main one’: £42m midfielder is now Newcastle’s most likely Sandro Tonali replacement

Newcastle have a real problem to contend with at the moment in the shape of Sandro Tonali.

The Italian is set to be slapped with a long-term ban from football, and that leaves a rather sizeable gap in this Newcastle team.

Indeed, Tonali was the Magpies’ marquee signing of the summer, but now, he’s not going to feature for the rest of the season.

Luckily, the January transfer window is just around the corner, and help could be on the way.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing how Newcastle could replace Tonali, and he named Kalvin Phillips as the most likely replacement option for the Italian.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Phillips to Newcastle possible

Bailey shared whathe knows about the £42m man.

“Newcastle know they need to replace Tonali. Another DM/number eight wasn’t in the plans at all in January,” Bailey said.

“FFP is still a real issue for Newcastle. They’re already in the red in terms of FFP, so what do they do come January? I’d say it’s likely a loan deal that they’ll need to replace Tonali. They had to do that with Lewis Hall due to FFP.

“In terms of loan deals for these players, there are options out there, Kalvin Phillips being the main one, and City would let him out on loan. City would like to sell him but a loan with a view would suit all parties.”

Good option

While Phillips hasn’t been playing very well as of late, he’s still a very talented footballer who could suit Newcastle to a tee.

The Magpies play a brand of high-octane, ultra-energetic football that should suit Phillips to a tee.

Let’s not forget. Phillips played the best football of his career under Marcelo Bielsa, and Howe’s style at Newcastle isn’t too far removed from what Bielsa was doing at Leeds.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on heading into January.