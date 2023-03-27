Newcastle now keen to sign Rasmus Hojlund, he scored five international goals this week











Newcastle United now want to sign Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund after his brilliant introduction to Italian football.

A report from Tutto Atalanta suggests that Magpies have joined the list of clubs interested in the Danish youngster.

It’s more than likely that Eddie Howe will want to add more attacking talent to his squad next summer.

With European football potentially on the horizon, his squad is going to need another upgrade.

Club-record signing Alexander Isak appears to have finally found some form at St. James’ Park.

Injuries have disrupted his first season on Tyneside, but he was brilliant in the matches leading up to the international break.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Callum Wilson’s form has suffered since being included in the England squad for the World Cup last year.

He’s also got a poor injury record, and Howe may be keen to bring in a more reliably fit forward.

Rasmus Hojlund could certainly fit that bill, and Newcastle want to sign the young Dane.

He’s had a fantastic season, and shone on the international stage last week.

After a hat-trick against Finland, he then scored a first-half brace against Kazakhstan yesterday.

Newcastle want young star Hojlund

The report from Tutto Atalanta states that, ‘The outstanding performances of the young Nerazzurri striker are also attracting the attention of many Premier League teams, where Arsenal, Newcastle and United seem more than ready to make Percassi’s club rich again.

‘Atalanta value their jewel at least 40 million [£35m] and have every interest in triggering an auction.’

His current manager Gian Piero Gasperini is a huge fan of the 19-year-old.

“He has extraordinary margins, the evolution he has had in recent months is incredible,” Gasperini said.

“He has a crazy generosity, a desire to achieve results. [Hojlund] He can be a future top striker, at the age of 19 he is already turning the Italian league on its head.”

Photo by BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

As the report suggests, it’s not just Newcastle that want to add Hojlund to the squad this summer.

Manchester United and Arsenal are both keen, and the Gunners have sent scouts to watch the forward compared to Erling Haaland.

Hojlund certainly isn’t as prolific as Haaland yet, but is arguably already a better playmaker.

He’s a strong dribbler, and has a keen eye for a pass, as well as being a brilliant finisher.

If Newcastle can win the race to sign the teenager, it would be a sign of their new influence in the transfer market.

