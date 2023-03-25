Manchester United hold big interest in Arsenal target Rasmus Hojlund











Arsenal face a battle to sign Danish wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund, with Manchester United now putting themselves in the picture as well.

Hojlund got his name up in lights in midweek when he scored a sensational hat-trick for Denmark against Finland.

Those three goals, coupled with his form in Italy with Atalanta, has seen rumours start to circle about where the next move for Hojlund could be.

Of course, one of those clubs being mentioned is Arsenal. The Gunners are believed to be keen on the Dane, and could even spend up to £43m to prize him away from Serie A.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

However, Arsenal could face a battle with Manchester United for Hojlund. According to Ekstrabladet, Manchester United hold a big interest in in the young forward.

Interestingly, the report from Ekstrbladet puts Hojlund’s value closer to the £25m mark. That sort of number is expected to spark a flurry of bids, with United and Arsenal among them.

Hojlund is believed to be open to moving on in the summer as he looks to test himself. Described as ‘pure magic‘ for his finishing after the midweek treble, Hojlund has also drawn comparisons with a certain Erling Haaland.

TBR’s View: Hojlund is the next big thing in Europe

It might be early days but there’s clearly a lot of buzz around Rasmus Hojlund at the moment. His goals are catching the eye and those comparisons to Haaland will have clubs itching to be involved.

Come the summer, it very much seems like there is going to be a scramble for his signature. And it’s not surprising, really.

For Arsenal and United, Hojlund will likely be a player who fills the squad rather than a first XI slot. That could prove crucial really, with the Dane unlikely to want to sit on the bench.