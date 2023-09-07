Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is worth the same as Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

A report from the CIES Football Observatory has shared the latest valuations of the world’s biggest stars.

Two names currently share the top spot with a valuation of £215m.

Manchester City’s goal machine Erling Haaland and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior trump the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Given the figures flying around this summer, it’s no surprise that plenty of players are seeing their valuations climb above £100m.

Newcastle’s participation in the Champions League this season is only going to show that their stars can mix it with the very best.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The report now suggests that Newcastle’s newest arrival Sandro Tonali is worth the same as Mohamed Salah.

This may be music to Eddie Howe’s ears given the numbers currently flying around when it comes to the Egyptian.

Liverpool reportedly turned down a £150m offer for the 31-year-old at the end of the transfer window.

The reality is, Saudi side Al-Ittihad might have been slightly overpaying for the Egyptian forward.

Newcastle star Tonali is worth the same as Salah

The report suggests that Sandro Tonali alongside striker Alexander Isak are both worth £51.5m.

This means that Newcastle overpaid for Isak 12 months ago when they bought him for a club-record £63m.

Sky Sports have reported that Tonali cost Newcastle £55m which is roughly where the CIES believe he should be valued.

What’s impressive is that Tonali’s value since joining Newcastle has matched that of Mohamed Salah.

The forward is one of the best players in the Premier League and has been for some time.

The difference in age between Tonali and Salah may be why their valuations are the same.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Newcastle paid for Tonali due to his current ability but also his potential to get better in the future.

It’s unlikely Salah is going to continue getting better but his value to Liverpool right now is still enormous.

The Italian has done well so far during his short stint in the Premier League and has impressed his teammates in training.

Now, he just has to use that talent to help get Newcastle’s season back on track.