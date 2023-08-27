Gary Neville seriously impressed with 23-year-old Newcastle player today

Gary Neville was left seriously impressed with Sandro Tonali during Newcastle United’s clash against Liverpool today.

Neville co-commentated on today’s game and singled out Tonali for praise on Sky Sports [27/08 17:05].

Newcastle got off to a flyer at St James’ Park as Anthony Gordon pounced on a mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 25th minute. The former Everton man raced through on goal and produced a composed finish to beat Alisson Becker.

Things got even better for the Magpies just three minutes later as Virgil van Dijk was sent off for denying Alexander Isak a goalscoring opportunity.

Newcastle dominated the game before the red card and that was largely down to their midfield three of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

And Gary Neville was particularly impressed with Newcastle’s summer signing.

Neville on Tonali

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville highlighted Tonali’s display in the first half and feels the Italian has settled in well at Newcastle.

“He looks good in a black and white shirt, Tonali,” Neville said. “He’s settled down straight away.

“There’s a really good balance in that Newcastle midfield.”

Tonali nearly created a second goal of the game for Newcastle as he got in behind Liverpool’s backline in the 57th minute. But his attempted cross to Gordon was cut out by Alexander-Arnold.

Yet, the midfielder’s positive start to the half impressed Neville once again.

“Tonali has been brilliant at the start of this second-half,” he added.

Tonali has adjusted to Premier League football with ease so far and really looks at home in a Newcastle shirt.

The 23-year-old arrived for a hefty fee as he made the switch from AC Milan and even bagged a goal on his debut at St James’ Park a couple of weeks back.

Of course, it’s still early days for the midfielder but he seems to complement Joelinton and Guimaraes perfectly.

Newcastle chucked away a 1-0 lead at St James’ Park today after playing against a Liverpool side which played most of the game with 10 men.

The Magpies’ torrid run against the Reds continues and Eddie Howe will be wondering how his side haven’t managed to see out a win after a late Darwin Nunez brace.