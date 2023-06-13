Journalist Rudy Galetti claims that Newcastle United are in the race to sign reported Liverpool target Manu Kone.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been heavily linked with a move for Kone after snapping up Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton last week.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed just last week that Liverpool had scheduled talks with the Borussia Monchengladbach star’s agents.

Newcastle will also be keen to bolster Eddie Howe’s options in the middle of the park after securing their place in the Champions League next season.

And it seems they could rival Liverpool for the signing of Kone this summer.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Newcastle eyeing move for Kone

Galetti shared an update on Kone’s future and claimed that Liverpool will face stern competition for his signature.

“In the race for Manu, there is not only Liverpool,” the journalist told GiveMeSport.

“The French midfielder is also on the radar of Newcastle, PSG and Chelsea even if more underground, so the competition for him will be fierce in the next weeks.”

Liverpool are clearly intent on doing their business early this summer as they bid to improve on an underwhelming campaign.

Klopp’s men are in desperate need of some fresh faces in the middle of the park and Kone seems like a genuine option for them at the moment.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

But the Magpies also need to add some extra depth to their midfield as they prepare for a long-awaited return to the Champions League.

Kone has starred for Monchengladbach this season and at just 22, he would be an exciting option for both sides.

He could be available for around £40 million this summer, making him an affordable option for Newcastle and Liverpool.