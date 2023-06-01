'Now on top': Liverpool have overtaken Chelsea in the race to sign 'very strong' £40m player - journalist











Liverpool are now leading the race for Manu Kone this summer according to Bild’s Tobi Altschaffl.

The journalist was speaking on The Redmen TV about Kone’s future amid a number of links to Liverpool, and he stated that his understanding is that Liverpool are indeed in pole position for his signature.

The reporter says that this won’t be the biggest transfer of the summer but it is one that could happen, with Liverpool now ahead of Chelsea and PSG in the race to sign the strong midfielder.

Liverpool leading the race

The journalist shared what he knows about Kone.

“Liverpool are very interested in Manu Kone. He’s a very good, very strong player. There have been talks already between Liverpool and the side of Kone. It’s not the biggest transfer. It is not £100m, it is £30m or £40m maybe, so I think it could happen,” Altschaffl said.

“Klopp is looking at the Bundesliga all of the time, he is looking at Gravenberch before Schmadtke came. Klopp knows his potential and he knows the potential of Kone and also Schmadtke because he knows the players from the Bundesliga. Kone was not playing all of the time at the highest level, but he was exceptional against Bayern Munich, when he needs to be at the highest level he can show the highest level.

“Chelsea were linked with Kone, and also PSG, but Liverpool are now on top of the race.”

Building

Liverpool seem to be putting the pieces of their midfield jigsaw together now.

Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly set to sign in the next week, and it looks as though good progress is being made on this Kone deal too.

One more midfield addition should see Liverpool looking good for next season in terms of numbers. Of course, in terms of talent there are still a number of questions to be answered around whether or not Kone will be able to make the step up to playing for a club like Liverpool.

