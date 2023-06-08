Liverpool have sealed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, and it looks like his arrival is just the beginning.

The Reds are reportedly looking to bring in several new midfielders amid expiring contracts and ageing legs.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has delivered an exciting update involving two more Liverpool midfield targets.

He took to Twitter to say the Reds have scheduled talks with the agents of Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone.

Both players ‘remain on the list’ of Liverpool, although the Reds haven’t submitted any bids.

‘Reds will plan for next signing in the midfield after Mac Allister deal now finally completed,’ added Romano.

It’s good to see Liverpool quickly turn their attention on to other targets after landing Mac Allister.

It’s also great to see the Reds eyeing two young midfielders of such high quality.

The Independent previously claimed that Jurgen Klopp sees Thuram as a ‘perfect answer’ to their midfield problems.

Thuram, who reportedly has a £52million price tag, has been dazzling for Nice and recently won his first France cap.

Likewise, Kone – who reportedly has a £30million price tag – has wowed for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Both players are just 22 years old, so they could potentially give over a decade of service to Liverpool if all goes well.

Based on the above price tags, they could cost Liverpool around £82million combined if both were to join.

That fee, combined with Mac Allister’s reported £35million outlay, would total £117million.

Meanwhile, Bellingham is joining Real Madrid for a total of £115million.

Considering Liverpool needed quantity as well as quality, what they’re now seemingly working towards certainly makes sense.