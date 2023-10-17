Newcastle now eyeing 23-year-old recently compared with Sol Campbell – but PL rival want £75m

Newcastle United are monitoring Marc Guehi, but could have to pay £75 million if they hope to sign the Crystal Palace defender next summer.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk, which notes that Manchester United view the England international as the perfect target for the centre-back spot in their squad.

Marc Guehi continues to prove to be one of the most impressive young defenders in the Premier League. TEAMtalk reports that Arsenal and Tottenham showed interest in the summer.

And he has continued to impress for the Eagles. Speaking to BBC Sport, Chris Sutton suggested that Guehi had produced a ‘monumental’ performance at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Tony Cascarino told The Times that Guehi increasingly reminded him of Sol Campbell.

Newcastle want Marc Guehi

TEAMtalk reports that Manchester United are very interested in Guehi. But the report adds that Newcastle are also keen on the 23-year-old.

The report claims that Crystal Palace are not willing to sell the defender in January. So a departure in the summer looks more likely. And the Eagles are looking for around £75 million for the former Chelsea starlet.

Crystal Palace not going to make it easy for club to sign defender

Newcastle have continued to make progress this season. Eddie Howe’s side have made another promising start to the domestic campaign. And they recently made a massive statement by dismantling Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park.

That is a sign of what the club hope to be for years to come. And adding Guehi to their ranks would certainly help them achieve that ambition.

But clearly, there are a couple of major hurdles to clear. Palace are not going to let Guehi leave on the cheap. Meanwhile, there are already a host of Premier League sides monitoring his progress.

So it would be a real coup if Newcastle could bring him to Tyneside next year.