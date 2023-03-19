PL side could now accept £40m for 'sensational' Arsenal target











Wolves will be willing to consider a bid of £40 million for Ruben Neves this summer, with Arsenal named as one of his long-time admirers in a report from The Sun on Sunday (19/3; page 64).

Neves is approaching the final year of his contract at Molineux. He has been an outstanding servant for the club. But it has been a disappointing campaign for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

With that, it would not necessarily be a huge surprise to see the 26-year-old leave. And The Sun on Sunday (19/3; page 64) reports that Wolves are resigned to losing him in the summer.

Arsenal target Neves could leave for £40m

Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and both of Spain’s giants are listed as long-time admirers of the Portuguese.

Photo by Cameron Smith – WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

Wolves will be prepared to keep him if they do not receive an acceptable offer. But they would be willing to accept a fee in the region of £40 million to £60 million.

It is not clear whether a club such as Arsenal are planning to make an offer. But he will surely be a player the Gunners will be monitoring heading into the end of the season.

Whatever happens in the Premier League title race, the Gunners will surely be back in the Champions League next year. And they will want to strengthen their ranks further.

The signing of Jorginho in January was a smart one. But it may be a situation which Mikel Arteta still wants to address further in the summer.

Neves is an ‘sensational‘ player who has also been an important leader for Wolves for much of his time at the club. And if he could leave for as little as £40 million, it surely becomes something of a no-brainer for the Gunners.