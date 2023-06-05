Newcastle interested in £65m goalkeeper who club might be forced to sell this summer











Newcastle United are interested in signing FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa this summer.

That’s according to a report from Portuguese outlet A Bola, who provide more details on the 23-year-old’s future.

Newcastle have an incredibly exciting campaign on the horizon as they return to the Champions League.

It means Eddie Howe has to upgrade the overall quality of his squad going into next season.

It’s hard to see many goalkeepers being available that could challenge Nick Pope between the sticks.

The England international has been sensational since signing from Burnley last summer.

However, the futures of Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius are both up in the air.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It means Newcastle will need another goalkeeper and explains why they’re interested in Diogo Costa.

Costa is regarded as one of the most impressive young goalkeepers in the world.

He’s a full Portuguese international and already has plenty of Champions League experience.

The 23-year-old could end up pulling a lot of pressure on Pope for his spot as Newcastle’s number one.

Newcastle interested in Diogo Costa

The report from A Bola suggests that Newcastle might not be in pole position for Diogo Costa’s signature.

They believe he will definitely leave this summer now that the Portuguese Cup final is over.

A Bola suggests a deal is ‘well under way’ to sign for Manchester United, but Chelse and Newcastle are both keen on Diogo Costa.

A report earlier in the campaign suggested that Porto would have to sell Costa due to their financial position.

Costa has been valued at £65m which would be a very steep sum for Newcastle to pay for a player who might not be first choice.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Eddie Howe will have plenty of money to spend but would like want to use that money to bring in someone who would be a guaranteed starter.

Given Manchester United are leading the race to sign Costa, it might be wise for Newcastle to look towards a cheaper option.

Diogo Costa is going to be a quality goalkeeper for a long time and would be a worthwhile investment.

However, it feels like there are other areas that money could be invested in that would benefit Newcastle more right now.

