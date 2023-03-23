Behind the scenes problems could now cause Diogo Costa to be sold, Tottenham are keen to sign him











Tottenham Hotspur may have now received a boost in their pursuit to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

A report from 90min suggests that the Portuguese club may need to sell some of their best players this summer.

Tottenham are in the market to sign a new goalkeeper in the next transfer window.

Hugo Lloris’s time as first-choice at Spurs appears to be coming to an end.

The French World Cup winner has been an astounding servant to the club, but his form has been shaky this season.

His recent absence due to injury has allowed Fraser Forster a short run in the team.

The fact that there’s been no drop off in the team’s performances with Forster in goal is a sign of Lloris’s current ability.

Tottenham could now look towards Porto’s first choice goalkeeper Diogo Costa to replace him.

The 23-year-old already has Champions League and senior international experience.

Not only that, he’s previously been described as ‘the best goalkeeper in the world’ right now.

Tottenham receive boost in pursuit of Porto goalkeeper Costa

The report from 90min states that, ‘Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa is among the names FC Porto could look to sell in the summer due to growing financial difficulties at the club, 90min has learned.

‘Costa has been established as a summer transfer target for Premier League sides Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months, though the 23-year-old recently signed a new contract which took his release clause to around £65m.’

Costa already has plenty of experience in replacing world-class goalkeepers.

He was thrown into the first-team at Porto when Iker Casillas suddenly dropped out of the side due to a heart attack.

At international level, he’s already jumped ahead of Jose Sa and Rui Patricio in the pecking order, and started at the World Cup.

Tottenham could do well to bring in Costa from Porto, and may even be able to negotiate a better deal given the club’s situation.

They may be concerned by a number of other top sides also considering Costa.

However, their immediate need for a new number one should convince him to come to north London, rather than potentially sit on the bench at Manchester United or Chelsea.

