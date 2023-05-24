Newcastle identify £50m attacker as transfer target, he’s already told his club he’s leaving











Newcastle United have identified Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus as a transfer target this summer.

A report from The Telegraph has outlined the club’s plans for the upcoming transfer window.

Excitement levels are reaching fever pitch at St. James’ Park right now.

Monday evening’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League.

After 20 years away from Europe’s top competition, the Magpies are going on a European tour.

Eddie Howe will be well aware that he needs to continue improving his squad going forward.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

He’s got the very best out of his players next season and will want to build on that going forward.

Newcastle have made Mohammed Kudus one of the summer targets to improve their attacking options.

The Ghanaian international has already told Ajax he’ll be leaving this summer.

After being linked with moves to England for some time, he might finally be heading to the Premier League.

Newcastle want Kudus this summer

The report from The Telegraph states that, ‘Telegraph Sport can confirm that Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus is a player of interest but there is nothing more in it than that at this stage.’

The £50m-valued attacker has been sensational this season.

There was a time before the campaign started when it looked like Ajax didn’t fancy Kudus.

They’ll be very glad they stuck with him as he’s been one of the club’s standout players throughout the campaign.

Primarily playing on the right wing, Kudus has scored 11 league goals and provided three assists.

Ajax have fallen short in the Eredivisie this season, missing out on the title to Feyenoord.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

They lost several key players last summer including Antony, Lisandro Martinez and manager Erik ten Hag.

Newcastle want to continue the trend of the Premier League poaching their best players this summer by bringing in Mohammed Kudus.

He would give Howe a very different option to Miguel Almiron or Jacob Murphy.

Kudus loves cutting in on his left foot and either shooting or trying to play a killer pass.

He won’t bomb down the wing and launch crosses into the box for Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak as much as Newcastle’s current options.

However, Howe will be looking to bring in players that offer something unique to his Newcastle squad and Kudus fits the bill.

