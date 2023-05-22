£50m Arsenal and Newcastle target tells his club he's leaving this season after scoring 22 times











Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus has told Ajax that he’ll be leaving this summer as he looks to seal a move to the Premier League.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic anyway, who claim Kudus has informed Ajax of his intentions.

The Ghanaian is said to have interest from a number of clubs in England who could scrap it out to complete a £50m deal.

Arsenal and Newcastle keen on Mohammed Kudus

According to The Athletic, Kudus has admirers in a number of camps in the Premier League. Clubs keen on the Ghana hitman include Arsenal, Newcastle, and Manchester United.

Interest in Kudus is nothing new, of course. However, his intentions to leave will alert those clubs and a summer bidding war could well get underway.

Ajax will look to bring in around £50m if they are to consider selling. Last year, they got big money from Man United for Lisandro Martinez and they’ll hope for similar again.

Kudus has has another good season with Ajax. He impressed in the World Cup as well and has hit 22 goals overall this season.

With Arsenal and Newcastle looking to add new forwards and wide players, a move to London or the Northeast might very much be on the cards for Kudus.

A player who can make PL impact

Mohammed Kudus has so much to like in his game. He scores goals, is quick, powerful, and is a young enough age to improve further.

He has a bit of the Sadio Mane about him in terms of the unpredictability he brings with his wide play. But he’s also comfortable more centrally as well, which will make him appeal.

Arsenal would be a good fit, given they play with free-flowing forwards. But Newcastle might appeal given their project under PIF, while the links with Ten Hag and United are obvious.

