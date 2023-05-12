Newcastle willing to pay £10m-a-year to convince 'incredible' playmaker to sign - Report











Newcastle United have put Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai at the very top of their summer transfer wishlist, according to reports.

Szoboszlai was highly courted by teams in England before he eventually signed for RB Leipzig.

But it now appears that after a spell in Germany, it is Newcastle who are most willing to go and splash out on signing Szoboszlai.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Newcastle want to sign Dominik Szoboszlai

According to a report from Nemzetisport, Newcastle are willing to offer huge wages in order to tempt Szoboszlai to St James’ Park over the summer.

It’s claimed that PIF will offer around £10m-a-year in wages to Szoboszlai. That would place him in and around the £200k-a-week bracket, putting him right at the top of the Newcastle food chain.

Szoboszlai, 22, has enjoyed a fine career so far. Having won four titles in Austria with RB Salzburg, he has done well in Leipzig, getting his hands on more silverware in the form of the German cup.

Newcastle are believe to be super keen on adding a new attacking midfielder to the ranks this summer. Eddie Howe has more or less got Champions League football sorted for the Mags.

Szoboszlai, then, could well be tempted by the move.

TBR’s View: A fine player if Maddison cannot be got

There was a reason there was so much hype around Szoboszlai a few seasons ago. He has a bit of everything to his game and it’s little wonder Newcastle like what they see.

As we know, James Maddison is seen as Newcastle’s ideal signing this summer. But Szoboszlai has more than enough about him to fill the void if that deal cannot be done.

£10m-a-year is big money. But Newcastle do have it, and if they do cement that top four spot, they’ll need to spend to make sure they can still compete.

Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images