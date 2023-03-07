Newcastle want to sign one of Erling Haaland's best mates this summer - journalist











Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in signing RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a long time now. He has been a hugely exciting talent since his RB Salzburg days, and it was always only a matter of time before he joined a bigger side.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a summer move over the last few days, but it looks like Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Szoboszlai too.

Photo by Nico Paetzel/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Newcastle are interested in Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai was linked with plenty of English clubs back in 2020, but RB Leipzig ended up signing him from Salzburg in January of the following year.

The versatile Hungarian midfielder’s life in Germany didn’t start off great. It took him until the summer of 2021 – eight months after he joined the club – to make his Bundesliga debut because of an injury.

Szoboszlai has now put all his injury woes behind him. He is having a sensational campaign for Leipzig, having scored five goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions so far.

Unsurprisingly, he has been linked with a move away from the Red Bull Arena, and Chelsea aren’t the only ones interested in his signature. Newcastle United want him too.

That’s according to Jacobs, who claimed in his column on CaughtOffside: “Dominik Szoboszlai has been periodically linked with a variety of top Premier League clubs. Chelsea are the latest. And it’s true they have sent scouts to watch him. Chelsea’s technical director Christopher Vivell is a big fan and knows him well from his own time at Leipzig.

“Atletico Madrid have also looked at Szoboszlai (and held an interest dating back to his Salzburg days) as have Newcastle, who would still like to strengthen their midfield and are exploring lots of options.”

Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Good pals with Erling Haaland

Every player in the world would be attracted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

The English top flight is the toughest and most exciting league in the world, and Szoboszlai, according to Jacobs, is no different. He has apparently been speaking to his good mate Erling Haaland about life in England.

Jacobs wrote: “I am told Szoboszlai has spoken in some detail about life in England to his close friend Erling Haaland, who he was at Salzburg with.

“They FaceTime still.”

Photo by David Geieregger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Show all