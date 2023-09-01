Journalist Rudy Galetti claims Newcastle United could yet make a late move to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier.

Galetti has been speaking to GiveMeSport and states that Dier could emerge as a surprise option for Newcastle ahead of tonight’s deadline.

Newcastle could be on the lookout for a new central defender after Sven Botman picked up an injury in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool over the weekend.

Dier’s future at Tottenham is up in the air at the moment, with The Guardian reporting that he is currently being forced out of the club.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The 29-year-old is yet to feature for Tottenham this season and has missed out on all four matchday squads.

And Galetti claims Newcastle could make a shock move for the Englishman.

Newcastle could move for Dier

Speaking to GMS, Galetti suggested Newcastle could rival Bayern Munich for Dier’s signature.

“One name, above all, for Newcastle in this moment is Dier from Tottenham,” he said. “The centre-back, as we know has a contract with the Spurs that is expiring next year and the Magpies identified him as a possible reinforcement for the defence.

“On the Tottenham player, there is also Bayern Munich who are really interested in him and they consider Dier one of the possible solutions to replace Benjamin Pavard, who joined Inter Milan two days ago.

“So both Newcastle and Bayern Munich are on his track, and are well informed about the situation of Dier, so it cannot be excluded that in the next hours, they will make a concrete move for the centre-back.”

Dier has struggled for form and confidence over the past year at Spurs, particularly during the second half of the last campaign.

Gary Neville slammed the defender on Sky Sports during Spurs’ defeat to Liverpool back in April, labelling his first-half display an ‘absolute shambles’.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

But he was one of their standout performers during the 2021-22 campaign under Antonio Conte.

The centre-back looks set to move on before tonight’s deadline after falling down the pecking order at Spurs. But in our view, he wouldn’t fit Eddie Howe’s system at Newcastle due to his lack of pace and poor decision-making.