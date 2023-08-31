Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly trying to force out Eric Dier before tomorrow’s deadline, but the defender will not leave unless he’s presented with the right move.

That’s according to The Guardian, with the outlet claiming that Dier has been frozen out by Ange Postecoglou.

Dier is yet to feature under Postecoglou this season and has missed out on four matchday squads so far.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a shock move to Bayern Munich, while Fulham are also said to be interested.

Journalist Sami Mokbel claimed just yesterday that Dier is expected to seal a switch away from Spurs before tomorrow’s deadline.

But the Tottenham defender will only move on should he find the right option.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham trying to force Dier out

The Guardian reports that Spurs are continuing to try to force Dier out of the door before the transfer window closes.

It’s noted that Dier is a popular figure in the dressing room, but he has been frozen out by Postecoglou.

Yet, Dier will only leave Tottenham should he find a move that suits him and a switch to Italy could appeal to the defender.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Dier has struggled for form over the past year at Spurs after such a promising spell during the early days of Antonio Conte’s tenure.

It seems like the right time for the defender to move on after nine-years at Tottenham.

He’s clearly out of favour under Postecoglou, with the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Of course, if the Englishman does move on, Tottenham will need to bring in a centre-back to replace him.

They have been linked with the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo and Perr Schuurs. But it remains to be seen whether they have left it too late to bring in a quality centre-back.