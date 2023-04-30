Gary Neville slams two Tottenham players for their first-half displays vs Liverpool











Gary Neville has slammed Tottenham Hotspur defenders Cristian Romero and Eric Dier for their first-half displays at Liverpool today.

Spurs got off to another nightmare start to today’s clash at Anfield, just a week after conceding five goals in 21 minutes at Newcastle United.

Tottenham slightly improved on the start at St James’ Park as they found themselves 3-0 down in 15 minutes today.

But it was another disastrous defensive display in the first-half as Liverpool carved out opportunities far too easily.

And Gary Neville certainly didn’t hold back on both Eric Dier and Cristian Romero while commentating on Sky Sports.

Neville slams Dier and Romero

Speaking during today’s clash at Anfield, Neville slammed both Dier and Romero after a shaky start to the game.

“You’d have to go a long way to see two defenders have as bad a week as Eric Dier and Romero,” Neville said. “They are all over the place.

“Absolute shambles they are at the back. The lack of composure from Romero is staggering.

“The choice of Dier charging out with his experience. He’s done it two or three times in this game already.”

Dier and Romero came under plenty of criticism after last week’s performance at Newcastle. It’s fair to say that both players haven’t been in the best of form of late.

Romero gave away a needless penalty to hand Liverpool their third of the afternoon after Eric Dier was dragged way out of position for Liverpool’s opener.

The duo are clearly struggling for confidence at the moment, but Ryan Mason has no other options if he wishes to take them out of the firing line.

Tottenham mounted an incredible comeback after going 3-0 down and seemed to have rescued a point after Richarlison’s late effort. But a mistake from Lucas Moura allowed Diogo Jota to secure a 4-3 win for Liverpool and deliver a cruel blow for Tottenham.

