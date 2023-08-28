Newcastle could now launch swoop for £39m CB Liverpool have already spoken to

Newcastle United and Liverpool have both been linked with Portugal defender Goncalo Inacio in recent months.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies reportedly looked at the 22-year-old earlier this summer, while Jurgen Klopp’s Reds apparently opened talks with him.

Both Newcastle and Liverpool could do with bolstering their defensive ranks before the transfer window shuts.

The Magpies are sweating over the fitness of Sven Botman. The Dutchman picked up an ankle problem against the Reds on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool risk having Ibrahima Konate out until after the international break. And they haven’t got much wiggle room personnel-wise at the back.

With that in mind, Inacio – who plays for Sporting Lisbon – could well emerge as a target for both St James’ Park and Anfield in the coming days.

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle could revisit their prior interest in the £39million-rated left-footer. This is depending on the gravity of Botman’s injury.

The report suggests ‘it’s possible’ the Magpies may make a loan offer with obligation to buy.

This is because Newcastle have to sell to buy in order to stay in line with Financial Fair Play.

Inacio is one of the most highly rated defenders in Portuguese football, so it’s no surprise Newcastle and Liverpool have apparently after him.

As per Breaking the Lines, he boasts great aerial threat and passing range. Being left-footed is also an asset as such defenders are hard to come by.

‘Inacio is incredibly well-balanced when jockeying an opponent and has good agility in order to track the dribbler’s movement before making the decisive challenge,’ they added.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. Could Newcastle opt to make a move, or will Liverpool step in for a last-minute addition?