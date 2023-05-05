Liverpool open talks with £39m defender; Bruno Fernandes absolutely loves him











Liverpool have already opened talks about the potential signing of Sporting Lisbon defender, Goncalo Inacio, according to reports.

Le Parisien claims that Liverpool are looking at signing Inacio and have already opened initial talks over the deal.

Paris St Germain are also thought to be keen on signing Inacio. The young centre-back, who is also capable of playing at left-back, is seen as one of Europe’s brightest emerging defenders.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

At just 21, Inacio has already helped Sporting to win the lot over in Portugal. Indeed, such was his talent as a youngster, that a certain Bruno Fernandes noticed him in the ranks over in Lisbon.

There is a player I like a lot from the under-23s, the left footed guy, Goncalo Inacio. I’ve spoken about him many times,” Fernandes told Record.

“It’s a player that if he comes to train with us [senior team], then he will learn a lot from [Jeremy] Mathieu. We are talking about different aspects but the style of play is exactly the same.”

Interestingly, Manchester United have also been credited with holding an interest in Inacio.

Sporting are only willing to let him go if his release clause is met. That is believed to stand at around £39m.

TBR’s View: Liverpool looking at the best talent

The theme in players being linked to Liverpool this summer is that they are already established players in their own rights, but with room to grow and get better.

The likes of Bellingham, Caicedo, Rice, and now Inacio are all young players who can only go on to get better.

With Inacio, Liverpool clearly see a young defender with huge potential. Having won already with Sporting, the mind-set to be successful already exists with Inacio.

Of course, such a player will be in-demand. But if Liverpool can get there early and pay that £39m fee, then they might just snatch one of Europe’s best gems.