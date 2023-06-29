Journalist says £39m player could be leaving, after claims Liverpool want to sign him

Journalist Bruno Andrade has suggested that Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio could be on the move this summer, after claims Liverpool want to sign him.

Liverpool are expected to re-shape Jurgen Klopp’s squad over the coming weeks after a difficult campaign last time out.

The Reds missed out on Champions League football for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

Of course, Klopp will be keen to bolster his midfield options after the departures of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

But there have been suggestions that Liverpool are keen to add another centre-back to their squad, with Goncalo Inacio a possible target.

Indeed, Diario AS reported just yesterday that Klopp could target the Portuguese defender and play him alongside Virgil van Dijk, with Sporting set to demand at least £39 million.

And it seems that Inacio could well be on the move this summer amid interest from Liverpool.

Inacio could leave Sporting

Andrade took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and shared an update on the current state of play at Sporting.

The journalist claims two of Sporting’s centre-back options, Inacio and Sebastian Coates, could end up leaving the club this summer.

He wrote: “Ruben Amorim asked for and will count on Eduardo Quaresma in the pre-season. He also requested and will observe João Muniz, who, at first, will only complete the first weeks of training.

“Yes, it’s too soon to say, but they are two indications of a possible departure of Gonçalo Inácio and/or Coates.”

Inacio has excelled at Sporting over the past couple of seasons and is widely regarded as one of the brightest young defenders in Europe right now.

He would be an excellent addition to the Liverpool squad as they bid to replace the likes of Joel Matip, who seems to be past his best.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

But Liverpool will surely be prioritising their midfield for the time being after losing three options in the middle of the park recently.

Nevertheless, if Inacio does become available over the coming weeks, he may represent a brilliant opportunity provided the price is reasonable.