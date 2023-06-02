Newcastle confident they'll beat Tottenham and Arsenal to £40m signing











Newcastle United believe they’re going to win the race to sign James Maddison this summer, despite interest from elsewhere.

Maddison is a man in-demand after Leicester were relegated. Tottenham are thought to be pushing hard to sign him, while Arsenal are also keen on bringing him to The Emirates.

However, according to Football Transfers, it is PIF-owned Newcastle who believe they’re going to get a deal done for Maddison.

Newcastle confident of signing James Maddison

Football Transfers reports how Newcastle believe they can tempt Maddison to St James’ Park.

Not only can they offer Champions League football – something Tottenham cannot do – they also believe the chance to feature more regularly in the first-team can be a factor.

The Magpies believe that Maddison going to a club like Arsenal would see him be on the bench more. Newcastle, though, plan on including him in their starting XI.

Maddison is valued highly by Leicester but their relegation means a bargain deal could be on the cards. Reports have suggested around £40m might be enough to persuade the Foxes to do business.

Lauded by Gary Lineker as an ‘exceptional‘ player, Maddison is likely to seek a move as he looks to push for a place in the England squad for Euro 2024.

A smart move

It’s not like James Maddison is short of options here is it. But he does have a big decision to make in terms of what will be the best project for him to take on.

Newcastle are a club going places and in the next few years, should very much be competing for trophies regularly.

Arsenal are, of course, a massive club and doing well under Mikel Arteta. But he would need to muscle his way into the XI and that could be problematic in itself.

Newcastle, then, could well be the ideal destination for the England man.

