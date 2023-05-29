Arsenal could make move for £60m Englishman alongside Declan Rice











Arsenal are among the teams leading the interest in Leicester City midfielder James Maddison ahead of the summer transfer window.

Maddison is expected to lead an exodus from Leicester following their relegation back to the Championship.

And according to The Mirror, Arsenal are one of the leading teams when it comes keeping an eye on the situation with Maddison.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal want Maddison but need to sell

According to The Mirror, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are the leading contenders as it stands with Maddison.

However, there is a catch for the Gunners. The Mirror states that their number one target remains Declan Rice and any move for Maddison to join alongside his England teammate will come down to player sales.

The majority of Arsenal’s budget is set to be splashed on Rice. West Ham want more than £100m for their skipper.

The Gunners could well raise the extra cash for Maddison, though. Around £40m could be enough and with the likes of Kieran Trippier and more set to be sold, money could be available.

Arsenal are expected to strengthen the ranks this summer after a great season. Granit Xhaka is also set to depart, leaving another hole in midfield.

A signing that might not fit in

As good as James Maddison is and has been for Leicester, you do question where he’d play in this Arsenal side.

The England midfielder has been the Foxes’ outstanding player for some time now. But he would face a tough ask in breaking into this current Arsenal XI and might even end up on the bench.

Maddison won’t want that, especially with a Euros around the corner in 2024.

Of course, Arsenal are still a tempting proposition. And now they’re back in the Champions League, Maddison might just be tempted.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images